Kendall Jenner responds after being accused of editing her body

Kendall Jenner is speaking up about her body image, following the backlash received after her SKIMS photoshoot.

The supermodel revealed she still struggles, adding she has “bad days too” and not everything is how it seems online.

The 25-year-old celebrity was featured alongside her famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, for the exclusive Valentine’s Day collection of the shape-wear brand.

Kendall posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on her personal Instagram account, including a snap of her wearing the lingerie collection, posing in front of a mirror and writing “V-Day is coming.”

The photo caused major controversy, becoming viral after fans and online users started commenting on what they thought could be a photoshopped image.

While some people called out the supermodel for “promoting unrealistic body standards,” her sister Khloe Kardashian showed her support by commenting “How are you a living human?” on her Instagram post.

Kendall noticed the comments after she started trending on Twitter, and decided to clear the air with her followers.

“i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you!”