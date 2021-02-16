Eva Mendes says her daughters are getting her ‘full on attention’ amid pandemic: ‘They need me now more than ever’

Eva Mendes is in full mom mode. The Hitch star, 46, opened up in an Instagram post on Monday about parenting her daughters, Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four, amid the pandemic﻿. Alongside a photo of herself wearing a grey robe, Eva penned, “Full on Mom mode. I’ve graduated from my man’s sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode?).”

“These days my kids are getting my full on attention. It’s challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I’d share,” she added, before listing different account pages.

“Don’t feel bad! I’m doing the same thing. Except I need a tent around me now my belly is huge! You still look absolutely gorgeous ❤️,” one fan commented on the post, to which Eva replied, “I hear you mama. ❤️.”

©Getty Images Eva revealed that her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters are getting her ‘full on attention’ these days

The fashion designer shares her daughters with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling . Last month, Eva explained that her kids were the reason she took a break from social media. “I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram.

Eva continued, “They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present. ❤️.”