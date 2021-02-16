Dakota Johnson was spotted visiting her new $12.5 million Malibu mansion

It’s a new year which means out with the old and in with the new for actress Dakota Johnson . Johnson and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin recently purchased a stunning new Malibu home. While it’s tricky to follow the couple’s on and off again relationship timeline, what we do know is that this $12.5 million mansion on Point Dume is gorgeous.

©GrosbyGroup Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s new home is beautiful.

The 5,338-square-foot gated home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a separate guest and pool house. The home also has a beautiful view of the Pacific ocean, according to the Malibu Times.

“Chris was always a big fan of Malibu,” a source told People magazine. ”He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running.”

“She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does,” the source said. “They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants.”

©GrosbyGroup The backyard of the couple’s new mansion.

The home was previously owned by Ryan Kavanaugh, legally beleaguered founder and former CEO of Relativity Media, according to Variety. Two years ago, the home was purchased by an investment company to be remodeled, according to the magazine.

This new house will be the couple’s first official home together, according to Us Weekly. On Monday, the ‘50 Shades of Grey’ actress was seen stopping by the newly purchased house to meet with a designer to possibly decorate and furnish it. We can’t wait to see the finished home!