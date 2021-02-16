2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Show

Celebrity Homes

Dakota Johnson was spotted visiting her new $12.5 million Malibu mansion

The new home is beyond stunning.

It’s a new year which means out with the old and in with the new for actress  Dakota Johnson . Johnson and Coldplay frontman,  Chris Martin  recently purchased a stunning new Malibu home. While it’s tricky to follow the couple’s on and off again relationship timeline, what we do know is that this $12.5 million mansion on Point Dume is gorgeous.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's new home©GrosbyGroup
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s new home is beautiful.

The 5,338-square-foot gated home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a separate guest and pool house. The home also has a beautiful view of the Pacific ocean, according to the Malibu Times.

“Chris was always a big fan of Malibu,” a source told People magazine. ”He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running.”

“She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does,” the source said. “They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's new home in Malibu©GrosbyGroup
The backyard of the couple’s new mansion.

The home was previously owned by Ryan Kavanaugh, legally beleaguered founder and former CEO of Relativity Media, according to Variety. Two years ago, the home was purchased by an investment company to be remodeled, according to the magazine.

Related Content:

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take relationship to the next level

Dakota Johnson has an adorable nickname for her ex-stepdad Antonio Banderas

Dakota Johnson pays tribute to ‘papi’ Antonio Banderas with heartfelt speech

 

This new house will be the couple’s first official home together, according to Us Weekly. On Monday, the ‘50 Shades of Grey’ actress was seen stopping by the newly purchased house to meet with a designer to possibly decorate and furnish it. We can’t wait to see the finished home!

Dakota Johnson visiting new home©GrosbyGroup
Dakota Johnson visited the house earlier this week.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more