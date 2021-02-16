Joe Jonas edits Valentine’s Day caption to Sophie Turner after confusing fans

Much like the rest of our favorite celebrity couples, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made sure to showcase their love for one another on Valentine’s Day over the weekend.

Unfortunately, while the Jonas brother had every intention of posting a simple, sweet message for his wife, his post ended up being misinterpreted by a lot of fans.

The 31-year-old uploaded a photo of a pregnant Turner on Sunday, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my 2 Valentines.” Immediately, Joe’s followers started to leave comments under the pic wondering if the Game of Thrones alum was pregnant again.

Turns out, she’s not, and because of all the commotion, Jonas decided to make a quick change to his love letter to let everyone know the photo was old. “Throwback,” he added after his original caption.

This picture showcasing a pregnant Sophie came as a shock to fans for many reasons--especially because this is actually the first photo Joe has posted of his wife while pregnant onto his main Instagram page. The couple kept very private throughout that nine months, with the only news of Turner’s pregnancy coming from paparazzi photos of the pair taking their daily walks outside.

The actress gave birth to their first baby, Willa, back in July 2020, and still haven’t posted any pictures of the little one onto their social media pages. Because of this emphasis on privacy, fans immediately went into sleuthing mode once Joe uploaded his Valentine’s day message.

But, now we know: the couple isn’t welcoming another child any time soon.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first met in 2016 after mutual friends encouraged the singer to make a move.