Salma Hayek sets the record straight for anyone who thinks she married François-Henri Pinault for ‘money’

Mexican actress Salma Hayek said “yes” to French businessman François-Henri Pinault in 2009, and after over 12 years together, they are more in love than ever. However, the 54-year-old Hollywood star had to address — once again — the baseless claims and rumors that she married Pinault for his big bank account.

According to Yahoo, actor Dax Shepard believed that Hayek married him of convenience. “I was like, oh, OK, she married a rich guy, maybe that‘s why she married him, I don’t know,” the actor told Hayek during a recent episode of his podcast “Armchair Expert.” As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, the Latina Powerhouse has a net worth of $200 million thanks to her acting and directing career, plus other projects and entrepreneurship.

Shepard continued saying that after he met the chairman and CEO of Kering, he could imagine what Hayek saw in Pinault. “I meet him, and I’m like, this guy is so foxy — oh my God, the confidence, his eyes, he’s so good-looking and charming, and I was like, oh, this motherf--ker could’ve been broke. He’s a bombshell.”

The actor, who reportedly has a combined net worth with wife Kristen Bell of $40 million, continued praising the businessman describing him as “a f--king nice, fun, generous, kind, warm guy,” adding that he is also “super sexy.”

Hayek said that her husband is “the best,” and she gets offended when people speculate about their marriage. “You know the thing is that in pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him,” the award-winning actress said. “He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way. And you know when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I’m like, ‘yeah, whatever, bitch.’ Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love.”