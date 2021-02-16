Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber spotted leaving pilates class in LA

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber have been seriously inseparable recently.

The pair was seen together in Los Angeles on Saturday, leaving together following a private pilates class. Just two days later, on Monday, the fitness enthusiasts were spotted leaving another class--and this time, they had another friend in tow: Gerber’s adorable puppy.

Delevingne was making sure she stayed hydrated after a tough session, carrying an iced beverage while walking by her friend’s side. She was keeping it casual post-workout, wearing a blue and yellow jacket along with some grey joggers. Cara finished off the look with a pair of simple white sneakers, some RayBan aviator frames, and a whimsical mask to stay safe.

©GrosbyGroup

Gerber went for a more monochromatic look, wearing some full-length black leggings, a cropped black crewneck, and some short black boots. Up top, the 19-year-old accessorized with a black mask, complimenting her look and making sure she follows the COVID-19 guidelines in Los Angeles.

She also brought her adorable pooch along with her, watching him trot by her side as she holds on with a blue leash, also holding onto a water bottle and a simple brown purse.