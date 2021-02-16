Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber spotted leaving pilates class in LA

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber have been seriously inseparable recently.
The pair was seen together in Los Angeles on Saturday, leaving together following a private pilates class. Just two days later, on Monday, the fitness enthusiasts were spotted leaving another class--and this time, they had another friend in tow: Gerber’s adorable puppy.
Delevingne was making sure she stayed hydrated after a tough session, carrying an iced beverage while walking by her friend’s side. She was keeping it casual post-workout, wearing a blue and yellow jacket along with some grey joggers. Cara finished off the look with a pair of simple white sneakers, some RayBan aviator frames, and a whimsical mask to stay safe.
Gerber went for a more monochromatic look, wearing some full-length black leggings, a cropped black crewneck, and some short black boots. Up top, the 19-year-old accessorized with a black mask, complimenting her look and making sure she follows the COVID-19 guidelines in Los Angeles.
She also brought her adorable pooch along with her, watching him trot by her side as she holds on with a blue leash, also holding onto a water bottle and a simple brown purse.
While these outfits we saw both models in were simple, both Cara and Kaia have recently taken to their respective social media pages with fun campaigns.
Gerber took a page out of her mom Cindy Crawford’s book for her latest modeling effort, uploading a pair of smiling selfies for the Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance over the weekend.
As for Cara, she uploaded an Instagram post on Monday that falls in line with her love of fitness, sharing three gorgeous photos in a matching brown set for her new collaboration with Puma. For this one, she’s not only modeling the clothes, but also helped design them.
“A little bit proud of this one,” she wrote in the caption. “I LOVED collaborating & designing the Exhale Collection with @puma !! 🤍”
It’s no surprise that Gerber and Delevingne have been spotted together so often recently, as they’ve been showcasing their friendship on social media for a long time now.
Last summer, the pair got matching tattoos on their feet that read, “SOLEMATE,” proving just how close they are--and hope to be, for a long time.