Olivia Wilde praised Harry Styles for his work in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde is directing the film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ In recent news, Wilde revealed to the world that she has zero tolerance for rude behavior from actors such as Shia LaBeouf , who was fired from set and replaced by Harry Styles . Now the actress and director is praising Styles for his work and his respect for women in the film.

The 35-year-old, who is reportedly dating the former One Direction member, took to Instagram to dedicate a long post to the actor. A black and white photo of Styles on set in character sitting in a convertible car, Wilde captioned the post, “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.”

“No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling,” she wrote.