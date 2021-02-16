Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles couple

Olivia Wilde praised Harry Styles for his work in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Wilde took to Instagram to thank Styles for taking on a role in her film.

 Olivia Wilde  is directing the film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ In recent news, Wilde revealed to the world that she has zero tolerance for rude behavior from actors such as  Shia LaBeouf , who was fired from set and replaced by  Harry Styles . Now the actress and director is praising Styles for his work and his respect for women in the film.

 

The 35-year-old, who is reportedly dating the former One Direction member, took to Instagram to dedicate a long post to the actor. A black and white photo of Styles on set in character sitting in a convertible car, Wilde captioned the post, “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.”

 

“No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling,” she wrote.

Many praised Wilde for recognizing Styles’ work while others criticized her for it. One Twitter user wrote to Wilde, “I love Harry more than the next girl, but seriously...Olivia Wilde praising him for being in a movie starring a woman is the most bare minimum level shit,“ one Twitter user said. ”Like, I‘m not going to applaud Harry for not being sexist.”

“It is bizarre that she thinks someone with one released acting project where he had a minor role deserves such a massive round of applause for conceding the lead to a literally Oscar-nominated actor,“ Tweeted journalist Roisin O‘Connor.

