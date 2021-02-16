Johnny Pacheco On Stage

RIP

Marc Anthony reacts to the loss of Johnny Pacheco

The salsa idol and the co-founder of trailblazing salsa label Fania Records, has died aged 85

Johnny Pacheco (El Maestro), the co-founder of trailblazing salsa label Fania Records and salsa icon, died at 85. He was Eddie Palmieri’s bandmate. In addition, Pacheco was backer of salsa superstars such as Rubén Bladas, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe, La Lupe and Celia Cruz. 

 Marc Anthony , one of the most influential artists of this generation and a salsa icon, laments the loss of Pacheco. “Maestro de Maestros y mi buen amigo! Descansa en paz! You were there for me from day 1. Your sense of humor was contagious and I am forever grateful for your support, for the opportunity to be in your presence and for your amazing legacy.”, the singer commented on his Instagram.

 

A representative for Fania said Pacheco was “the man most responsible for the genre of salsa music. He was a visionary and his music will live on eternally.”

  

Pacheco is survived by his wife and four children.


