Halle Berry danced topless to her Valentine’s music

Halle Berry is feeling the love. The actress celebrated Valentine’s day with her boyfriend Van Hunt and they both took their top off and danced in their underwear. Berry shared a short clip of them dancing outside in their panties as they grooved to the beats of his music. “You keep everything simple” she captioned the post. “Music by the one & only Van Hunt.” Berry also tagged her cute heart printed underwear MeUndies. The clip has been viewed over 2 million times.

After the pantless dance, the couple put on super cute matching MeUndies onesies covered in colorful printed hearts. Berry shared a series of photos and they looked happy and passionate looking into each other eyes. Berry recently had to fight back at trolls who left comments saying she “couldn’t keep a man.” “Who says I wanted to keep them?” She fired back. The “Catwoman” actress seemed to address the haters in the caption of her Valentine’s post and advised those “struggling to get it right.” “To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right...I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” The actress continued, “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day 🤎” Celebs like Gabrielle Union and LaLa Anthony praised Berry’s post. Fans also thanked her for the encouraging words. One wrote, “Thank you Queen! Ppl act like being single is the death penalty. Leave us alone and let us wait for who we feel we deserve.”