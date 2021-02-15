Scott Disick went blonde and showed Valentines PDA at the beach with Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick, 37, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin are making things official. The couple has been seeing each other somewhat secretly for months but things got serious over the weekend for Valentine’s day, and they are now Instagram official, per PageSix. Disick and Hamlin enjoyed Cupid’s holiday on the beach in Miami Florida and Disick showed off his newly dyed platinum blonde hair. Take a look at their time in the “sunshine state.”
Disick and Hamlin walked hand and hand on the white sand and Disick wore a Jordan Tank Top, black shorts and sneakers. Hamlin paired her white bikini with cut off denim shorts, and a silk headscarf. She also wore big hoops, a body chain, and layered gold necklaces.
The couple has been spending time in Florida and they were photographed on the beach on Friday. Disick rocked a bright pink outfit and matching glasses and Hamlin was wearing a leopard bikini.
After their date at the beach, the couple made their relationship Instagram official by posting each other on their stories. Disick shared two photos of them sitting at a fancy restaurant table covered in delicious-looking meals. In one photo, they looked serious and unimpressed and Disick, wrote, “Why so serious” on the picture. The second picture was them smiling happily, and he added “Just Kiddin.” Hamlin also posted a photo of Disick driving a boat to her own Instagram Story and a giant bouquet of red roses at their breakfast table, per Page Six.
Disick is of course Kourtney Kardashian’s ex boyfriend and the father of her three children. Rumors about the new couple started swirling around Halloween when they were photographed arriving at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party. Before Hamlin Disick dated Sofia Richie, 22, for nearly three years, but they split in May 2020. Disick caught some heat for dating Richie at such a young age and it hasn’t been any different with Hamlin, who is 18 years younger than him. In December 2020 Hamlin vented on social media and many thought it was her way of defending her relationship with Disick. “ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days... people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote at the time. “people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more.” The model’s parents are actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.