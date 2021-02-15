Scott Disick went blonde and showed Valentines PDA at the beach with Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick, 37, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin are making things official. The couple has been seeing each other somewhat secretly for months but things got serious over the weekend for Valentine’s day, and they are now Instagram official, per PageSix. Disick and Hamlin enjoyed Cupid’s holiday on the beach in Miami Florida and Disick showed off his newly dyed platinum blonde hair. Take a look at their time in the “sunshine state.”

Disick and Hamlin walked hand and hand on the white sand and Disick wore a Jordan Tank Top, black shorts and sneakers. Hamlin paired her white bikini with cut off denim shorts, and a silk headscarf. She also wore big hoops, a body chain, and layered gold necklaces.

©GrosbyGroup Scott Disick at the beach with Amelia Hamlin.

The couple has been spending time in Florida and they were photographed on the beach on Friday. Disick rocked a bright pink outfit and matching glasses and Hamlin was wearing a leopard bikini.