Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated and posted about their Valentine’s Day together

The famous couple finally made their relationship Instagram official.

For several months, the public has been closely watching  Kendall Jenner  and NBA player Devin Booker’s relationship. Between flirty Instagram comments, public outings, and several vacations together, it’s now safe to say that the gorgeous couple is officially dating since the two made things Instagram, shall we say stories, official.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made their relationship Instagram official.

On Valentine’s Day this past weekend, both the model and Phoenix Suns player shared sweet photos of one another celebrating the holiday together. The 25-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram story showing her and Booker laying down and cuddling on her kitchen countertop. Jenner had a big smile on while she semi-covered her face. Booker’s face was buried into Jenner’s body and there was a subtle white heart on the image with the NBA player’s Instagram handle.

Kendall Jenner posted a sweet photo of her and Devin Booker cuddling together.

On the same day, the 24-year-old basketball player took to his Instagram stories to post a video of Jenner playing with a dog in the grass with a stunning sunset in the background. Another story posted by Booker showed the famous couple lying together in the grass on a blanket. The 24-year-old tagged Jenner showing the world who his boo was.

Devin Booker also put up an Instagram story of Kendall Jenner on Valentine’s Day.

Aside from these Valentine’s Day posts, the only other glimpse we got into the couple confirming if they are dating was when Booker reposted a bikini photo of Jenner on his stories last week. He wrote, “Whew” with a sweating emoji face.

It’s been almost a year since rumors started flying about Jenner and Booker. The couple was first seen together taking a road trip last April. Then throughout the summer, the model and athlete were spotted going to dinner together, running errands together, and just spending a lot of time with one another.

