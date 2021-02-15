Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated and posted about their Valentine’s Day together

For several months, the public has been closely watching Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker’s relationship. Between flirty Instagram comments, public outings, and several vacations together, it’s now safe to say that the gorgeous couple is officially dating since the two made things Instagram, shall we say stories, official.

©Grosby Group Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made their relationship Instagram official.

On Valentine’s Day this past weekend, both the model and Phoenix Suns player shared sweet photos of one another celebrating the holiday together. The 25-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram story showing her and Booker laying down and cuddling on her kitchen countertop. Jenner had a big smile on while she semi-covered her face. Booker’s face was buried into Jenner’s body and there was a subtle white heart on the image with the NBA player’s Instagram handle.

©Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner posted a sweet photo of her and Devin Booker cuddling together.

On the same day, the 24-year-old basketball player took to his Instagram stories to post a video of Jenner playing with a dog in the grass with a stunning sunset in the background. Another story posted by Booker showed the famous couple lying together in the grass on a blanket. The 24-year-old tagged Jenner showing the world who his boo was.