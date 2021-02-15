Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled each other on Valentine’s Day

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of our favorite Hollywood couples. It goes without saying that the two absolutely adore each other and their sense of humor is unmatched. While a lot of celebrity couples posted sappy, romantic messages or posts to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, Lively and Reynolds instead used the day as an opportunity to lovingly troll one another, as they typically do.

©GettyImages Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for lovingly trolling each other on social media.

On Sunday, the ‘Gossip Girl’ actress posted a sped up video of Reynolds helping his wife dye her hair. Lively hilariously captioned the video, “That time I f*d my hairdresser.” Celebrities such as Gal Gadot and Rita Wilson commented on the video. Gadot said, “Now that’s love!!😻.” Wilson commented, “He’s got a knack.”

Of course, Valentine’s Day couldn’t come and go without the ‘Deadpool’ actor posting something funny for his wife. Reynolds shared a slow-motion video of Lively happily sledding in the snow. The 44-year-old actor captioned the post, “My forever valentine for the foreseeable future.” A sweet message with a tiny bit of trolling in there. These two are too funny!