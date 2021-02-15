You have to see the Presidents Day Weekend ‘swag’ President Joe Biden’s grandkids gave him

President Joe Biden ’s grandkids marked his first Presidents Day Weekend as president of the United States with some “swag.” The commander in chief’s eldest grandchild Naomi Biden took to her Twitter account on Sunday to share a photo of her grandfather sporting an Air Force One leather jacket that reads, “JOE BIDEN COMMANDER IN CHIEF,” as well as a Camp David hat. Per Reuters, the president arrived on Friday for his first weekend as POTUS at Camp David.

And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head... pic.twitter.com/uzafnSSWaH — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

“We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s “literally” President,” Naomi tweeted. She also posted a picture of her grandfather showing off the back of his hat, which is embroidered with “POP.” Alongside the second image, Naomi wrote: “And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head.”

Naomi is the eldest of Hunter Biden’s children. Ahead of the president’s inauguration last month, Naomi appeared on the Today show where she recalled her grandparents sitting down with their grandchildren to discuss whether Joe should run for office. “We just kind of all agreed that we had to sit my grandparents down face to face and tell them not only that we want them to run, but that we‘ll be OK if they do run,” Naomi said.

©FilmMagic Naomi is the eldest of President Joe Biden’s grandkids

She added, “I think it was actually little Hunter who showed him something on his phone, some, like, tabloid story about the family, but then basically said to him we know about these sort of things, we know it’s going to be bad, but we have each other, and we know the truth, and we will be OK. And so I think he came out of that meeting feeling a little bit more comforted.”

Naomi admitted to Today’s Jenna Bush Hager that she was excited to see what her pop and nana, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden , were going to do during their time in the White House. “They are so excited, they have so many plans, and it’s just a time in their lives and our lives and in America where we have the opportunity to do so much and to do things differently,” Naomi said. “I’m really excited that they’ll be just a few miles away from my apartment, so I can go steal some free food from the kitchen.”