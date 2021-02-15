Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas romantically celebrated Valentine’s Day a part

There was a lot of love in the air this past Valentine’s Day weekend! Celebrities took to their Instagrams to say a kind word about their loved ones for the annual holiday. While some stars celebrated with their significant others on Sunday, others had to spend the day a part, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas .
On Sunday, both Priyanka and Nick posted Instagram photos of one another’s sweet Valentine’s Day gesture since the two were not together. Priyanka is currently filming a movie in London and Nick is back in Los Angeles, where he is filming ‘The Voice.’
Nick didn’t let the day go by without his bride feeling special. Priyanka posted a photo of her sitting on the couch surrounded by dozens of red roses. She captioned the photo, “I wish you were here @nickjonas ❤️ just a couple of roses.. 😆.” The actress also posted a sweet photo of her and Nick captioned, “My forever Valentine. I love you.”
‘The Voice’ judge is not the only romantic one in this relationship. Nick posted on his story a picture of roses and candles that spelt out “I love you.” The text on the Jonas Brothers’ photo read, “Came home after a long day on set to this lovely surprise from @priyankachopra. All the way from London. I love you babe. Happy Valentine’s Day.”
The 28-year-old also posted a photo of him and Priyanka yesterday writing, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. 🎵 Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back. ❤️”
