Nicki Minaj’s dad Robert Maraj killed in hit-and-run accident: report

Nicki Minaj ’s father Robert Maraj, 64, reportedly died after being hit by a car on Friday, February 12. TMZ confirmed the tragic news with Nassau County Police in New York, learning that Robert was out walking near Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue around 6 PM ET when he was hit by a vehicle. Authorities say the driver, who was northbound, fled the scene before any worthwhile descriptions could be taken by witnesses.

©GettyImages Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj has tragically passed away

Multiple reports say Robert was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sadly the injuries were too grave and he passed away at some point over the holiday weekend. The investigation is now open, with the Homicide Squad asking the public to come forward if they have any relevant information that can identify the driver. No decent description of the vehicle has been nailed down yet either.

While a rep for Nicki Minaj has confirmed the loss, the rapper herself has not yet publicly commented on the news. Nicki recently became a parent herself, welcoming a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty on September 30, 2020. Our thoughts go out to the family at this incredibly difficult time.