Cardi B gets $20K Valentine’s Day gift from Offset and nobody knows what it is

Cardi B was left speechless after receiving this year’s Valentine’s Day gift from her husband Offset . The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to flaunt yet another uber-extravagant present from her 29-year-old love, writing: “Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn. You always getting me something different. Love & appreciate you.” What did she get? Oh, just a limited edition golden bird cage bag by Chanel which costs $20,500 (a fact we know because both Cardi and Offset made sure to show off the price tag).

“What the f***!” Cardi can be heard saying in the video showcasing her excessive accessory. For good measure she added: “Crazy.” Her followers shared their confusion in the comments section, asking what exactly the gift was and saying that Cardi would now be carrying around people’s salaries.

The Bird Cage bag is from Chanel’s special Pre-Fall Métiers d’Art 2020 Collection. From the gold structure to the rhinestone rims, it looks more like a piece of art than a bag. Of course, for celebrities “wearable art” is in vogue. The pièce de résistance, if there is one on such a showy item, is a pair of lovebirds perched on a center rung. It also comes with a sleek inner pouch to encase any items - for practicality purposes.

©@iamcardib

To no one’s surprise, the spectacle didn’t stop there. Cardi woke up, on what seems to be a paradisal getaway, to a wonderland of Valentine’s Day flowers and balloons sprawled around the house. “Damn. Well, I don’t even know what to say,” Cardi can be heard quipping in an Instagram video which showcases the festivities. Another clip shows Kulture running around excitedly showing her mommy everything.