Salma Hayek wants everyone to leave Hilaria Baldwin alone

Salma Hayek leads by example. The 54-year-old powerhouse never fears speaking her mind, even when she thinks it will put her under fire. While on the acclaimed podcast WTF with Marc Maron this week, the Bliss star did just that, candidly conversing with the Glow actor about an array of topics. As the pair broached the process of the media distilling people into one headline, Salma brought up a relevant example. “Of course I’m going to get in trouble again here,” she told the host, “ Hilaria Baldwin .”
“Why are they going after this woman!?” Salma asked. “Why are they going after this wonderful girl, lovely mother, great wife… I mean Alec [Baldwin] has never been better. She’s been going to Spain since she’s six months old. Yes, she was born in Boston - I knew she was born in Boston, she told me she was born in Boston. It is her story. What happens if she identifies with both? Who is she hurting?”
“Her parents are still living there… you know the kids are speaking Spanish. Who is she hurting?” she again asked. “She’s not an actress getting the roles of the actors that are Spanish. She’s hurting no one. Why are they so mean to this person?”
The A-lister said she’s had discussions with friends about this and while many have dubbed Hilaria’s actions as cultural appropriation, Salma disagrees. “Why are you not flattered?” she asks them. “She identifies with our culture. I mean, why not? Why do we go after these people of all the lying in the world?”
When Marc asks if Salma has spoken about this with her longtime friend Alec Baldwin , who she’s appeared on TV and in films with, she said no. The entire interview is worth listening to as Salma gets into female representation in the media and how it’s changed over the years.