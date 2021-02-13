Jessica Biel breaks silence on Justin Timberlake’s Britney Spears controversy

Jessica Biel has publicly broken her silence on Justin Timberlake ’s recent controversy. The 38-year-old performer supported her superstar husband as he issued an apology to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson on Friday, February 12. “I love you,” she simply commented on his social media statement along with a heart emoji. Jessica was reacting to Justin’s reaction to the public’s reaction to his past treatment of Britney on the heels of Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears release. It’s a lot of reactions - we know.

©GettyImages Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s relationship was a media circus

Fans called on JT to issue an apology after watching Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about the icon’s life in the public eye and current conservatorship situation. Timberlake is featured in the doc for famously dating the pop star from 1999 to 2002. Though the film only briefly touched on their relationship, it included a cringe-worthy and hard to forget clip of Justin bragging about taking Britney’s virginity.

About a week after the backlash, Justin took to Instagram with remorse. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote in his statement. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I feel short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He continued to directly address both Britney and Janet Jackson, who he received flack for not standing up for after her famous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl in 2004. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he wrote. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”