Cardi B lays down her Valentine’s Day gift giving rules

Cardi B has proclaimed her ruling on Valentine’s Day gifting ahead of the holiday, and it’s predictably hilarious. The 28-year-old took to Twitter to tout her view on the subject. “Yes! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift,” she tweeted on Friday, February 11. “Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.” While the hitmaker seemed to be poking a little fun, some fans took her too seriously.

Users pointed out that Cardi bought her love Offset a Lamborghini for his birthday. Her response was as epic as you’d expect.

Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2021

“Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin ‘but you bought your man a lambo,” she began, “but remember… I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right,Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck.. so we even in gifts.”

After her “humble brag,” the Hustlers star added another gender generalization about the holiday: “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$. It’s fair...now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a bitch.”

In addition to her previously stated gifts, it doesn’t seem like Cardi needs much this Valentine’s Day. She’s got her husband Offset, daughter Kulture and a brand new chart-topping single “Up.” She also recently treated herself to some poppin’ pink Reebok sneakers, telling fans on social media: “I think you can find these in your nearest sneakers store.” Thanks for the tip, Cardi!