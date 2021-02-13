10 of the Best Celebrity TikTok’s of the Week: Guaynna, LeLe Pons, and More

TikTok has taken the world by storm but it’s not just for Generation Z to do dances anymore. Celebrities are all over the app and creating some epic content. Here are the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week:
LeLe Pons
LeLe Pons hopped on the #silohuettechallenge with two barbies that later turned into... you’ll see.
Jessica Alba
Alba is no stranger to TikTok with over 6.5 million followers on the app. This week she announced her dad had cancer and stayed positive doing an epic dance with her “papacito.”
@jessicaalba
Before radiation -my papasito is about SLAY #thyroidcancer #letsGo #MarkAlba♬ Mi Trokita Cumbia - Obzesion
Guaynaa
Guaynaa released his new single and music video, “Monterrey” and has been promoting the song with an epic dance. On Thursday he posted it at the BBVA stadium nicknamed “El Gigante de Acero,” in Guadalupe, Greater Monterrey rocking the team‘s jersey and some platinum hair.
@yosoyguaynaa
Bailando #monterrey en el estadio de #monterrey @rayados 🤠🤠🤠🤠 #monterreychallenge @.kunno @dianalarume y team guaynaa! 💃🏻♬ Monterrey - Guaynaa & Pain Digital
John Travolta
Travolta made the most epic TikTok debut by incorporating his iconic “Grease” dance moves with the #DotheScottsChallenge. His daughter Ella made for the perfect dance partner.
@johntravolta
Thanks to my daughter @ella.travolta for being a great dance partner. Join us and #DoTheScottsSlide @scotts_lawn #lawn #ad♬ Sunday Best - Surfaces
Bella Thorne
Speaking of Travolta, Thorne was looking for a version of him as she rocked out to “Hopelessly Devoted to you” by Olivia Newton-John from Grease.
@bellathorne
Where’s my John Travolta at??♬ original sound - ashley trinh
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen just started her TikTok account this week and made a strong entrance doing the “I’m So Pretty” challenge. Except instead of showing a “before” and “after” Teigen showed “I’m beautiful the whole time.”
@chrissy.teigen
Am I doing this right♬ I'm So Pretty - chunkymonkeeyy
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus let the world she is single during her Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate performance then poked fun of herself with old “Hannah Montana” footage.
@mileycyrus
Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F❤️CK I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!♬ original sound - Miley Cyrus
Tyra Banks
Banks posted a fun video rapping in her glasses.
@tyrabanks
She has four eyes and lotsa SMiZE. Tell me what makes YOU special and different! 😘 #feelinggood #tiktokpartner #learnontiktok♬ original sound - Tyra Banks
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon did the #stunningchallenge and looked too cute in all her sweaters and had impressive transitions.
@officialreesetiktok
My sweatshirt game just went to a whole new level. 💫 #draperjames #foryourpage #stunningchallenge♬ Stunnin' (feat. Harm Franklin) - Curtis Waters
Will Smith and Lil Nas
This collaboration was ballin.
@willsmith
Hit him with the snack attack ;-) @lilnasx♬ original sound - Will Smith