10 of the Best Celebrity TikTok’s of the Week: Guaynna, LeLe Pons, and More

TikTok has taken the world by storm but it’s not just for Generation Z to do dances anymore. Celebrities are all over the app and creating some epic content. Here are the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week:

LeLe Pons

LeLe Pons hopped on the #silohuettechallenge with two barbies that later turned into... you’ll see.

Jessica Alba

Alba is no stranger to TikTok with over 6.5 million followers on the app. This week she announced her dad had cancer and stayed positive doing an epic dance with her “papacito.”

Guaynaa

Guaynaa released his new single and music video, “Monterrey” and has been promoting the song with an epic dance. On Thursday he posted it at the BBVA stadium nicknamed “El Gigante de Acero,” in Guadalupe, Greater Monterrey rocking the team‘s jersey and some platinum hair.