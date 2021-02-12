Why Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can’t workout together

Priyanka Chopra is getting real about her workout routine, admitting that she made a mistake exercising side-by-side with her husband Nick Jonas.

During her most recent interview with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and author talked about the first weeks of quarantine.

Explaining that she started working out with Nick but she soon regretted the decision.

The 38-year-old writer who is currently in London filming a number of projects for the entire year, insisted she wanted to physically prepare for her action series and asked Nick for help.

The singer was excited about the idea and said “Babe come on we’ll do it, we’ll do it together, it will be a couples thing.”

Priyanka went on to explain that “this was one of those mistakes that I made where I tried to compete with Nick.”

Describing how they teamed up at the gym, she admitted that it was the first time they did it as a couple, and she is in fact “competitive as hell.”