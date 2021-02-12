Does Jamie Lynn Spears support the ‘Free Britney’ movement?

Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t join the latest “Free Britney” rally. The singer and actress said it wasn’t her and that someone impersonated her at a Zoom rally where over 1,000 people joined to continue the efforts of setting Britney “free” from her conservatorship.

“Free Britney” is a fan-led movement that started on April 22nd, 2019, when Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, hosts of the podcast Britney’s Gram, and 50 more people gathered outside of West Hollywood City Hall with posters written with the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Throughout the weeks, supporters of the award-winning pop singer joined #FreeBritney rallies. On May 10th, they reunited again, this time outside of Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles, to be among the first to know about Spears’ conservatorship status.

The hashtag gained popularity on social media, and according to The Rolling Stones magazine, Lynne Spears, Britney’s mom, “liked” several posts and an Instagram comment from a fan that read, “I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end this conservatorship. I really hope your ailing ex husband isn’t keeping your daughter somewhere against her will.”

©GettyImages GALLERY Lynne Spears and Britney Spears are seen in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015.

In 2019, celebrities publicly joined the movement, including RuPaul’s Drag Race contenders Derrick Barry and Shea Coulée. “A lot of people in the entertainment industry approached us afterward,” Barker says, according to the publication. “We had all kinds of people reaching out to us with stories about how they had noticed behavior that they felt was really troubling, and they hadn’t felt comfortable sharing because they didn’t want to jeopardize their their work situation.”

Miley Cyrus also became part of the group when she screamed “Free Britney” while singing “Party in the U.S.A.”

For the people that are still not sure if Miley Cyrus said "Free Britney" rather than "Queen Britney" or "Sing with me" etc here is a clearer video (via katyalxo on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zG7o8c4Ky6 — 💎 (@heidiwood_) May 5, 2019

According to the magazine, in the past, Jamie Lynn Spears shared a paparazzi video of her sister being verbally attacked by neighbors who wanted her out. “I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

She recently took social media to speak out about her sister’s new unauthorized documentary that shed light on her mental health and conservatorship. “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always,” she captioned the post. ”Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past,” Jamie Lynn wrote. ”Look where that got us. Do better.”

