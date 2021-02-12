Justin Timberlake issues apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Friday to issue an apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson , both of whom he hurt, publicly, years ago.

Following Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about the pop star’s life and all the hardships she’s still facing, fans have been calling on Timberlake to apologize for how he treated his ex-girlfriend following their relationship in 2002. The segment covering their break-up was a short part of the doc, but included Justin bragging about taking Britney’s virginity–something she admitted to feeling “exploited and weird” about after.

Because of all the backlash, JT finally took the time to apologize to his former love interest along with Janet Jackson, whom he never stepped up to defend her after the wardrobe malfunction during their performance at the Super Bowl in 2004.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake wrote in his statement. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I feel short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He continued, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”