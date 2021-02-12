Rebel Wilson is staying positive following ‘not ideal’ split from Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is holding up just fine following her recent break-up from Jacob Busch.
The actress addressed her recent breakup for the first time in an interview with Extra, telling the publication that she is “in a really good place” following the split.
“I feel like, I don‘t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own… I feel in a really good place,” Wilson revealed. “I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”
Even so, the Bridesmaids star admitted that there are always difficulties when going through a breakup. “Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal,” she said.
After making their relationship Instagram official in September, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE that Wilson and Busch — who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty — had broken up.
“Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term,” the friend said.
Rebel seemingly confirmed the split on her own Instagram page last week, calling herself a “single girl” in a post about making her way to the Super Bowl.
“Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” she wrote under the stunning pic.
Wilson first confirmed her relationship with Busch by posting a photo of them boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after, attending the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.
“This is the first guy she‘s met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s entrepreneurial and they’re both very business-minded.”
In September, after announcing their relationship, Wilson told PEOPLE she spent her 2019 going out on as many dates as possible before finally meeting Busch and finding that special connection.
“Last year was the year of love, that’s why maybe I’m still so obsessed with dating and stuff because I deliberately went out and I dated a lot of different people,” the Pitch Perfect actress said at the time. “And I wasn’t very experienced in love and relationships, my movie Isn’t It Romantic was pretty similar to my real life in that respect. And so I went out and just gave it my all, tried really hard to find love and stuff.”