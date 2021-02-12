Rebel Wilson is staying positive following ‘not ideal’ split from Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is holding up just fine following her recent break-up from Jacob Busch.

The actress addressed her recent breakup for the first time in an interview with Extra, telling the publication that she is “in a really good place” following the split.

“I feel like, I don‘t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own… I feel in a really good place,” Wilson revealed. “I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”

Even so, the Bridesmaids star admitted that there are always difficulties when going through a breakup. “Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal,” she said.

After making their relationship Instagram official in September, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE that Wilson and Busch — who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty — had broken up.

“Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term,” the friend said.

Rebel seemingly confirmed the split on her own Instagram page last week, calling herself a “single girl” in a post about making her way to the Super Bowl.

“Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” she wrote under the stunning pic.

Wilson first confirmed her relationship with Busch by posting a photo of them boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after, attending the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

“This is the first guy she‘s met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s entrepreneurial and they’re both very business-minded.”