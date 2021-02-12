First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s ‘Valentine to the country’ revealed

Valentine’s Day came early thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden . President Joe Biden ’s wife had giant hearts featuring messages, including healing, courage, love, compassion, peace, amor, unity and kindness, installed on the north lawn of the White House.

“Overnight, the First Lady’s surprise Valentine messages to the country were installed on the north lawn for the weekend, hearkening back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family,” the first lady’s office said in a statement via CNN’s White House Correspondent Kate Bennett.

“The First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family, Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

The first couple viewed the installation on Friday morning with their dogs Champ and Major. “Valentine’s Day is a big. Jill’s favorite day. For real,” the president told reporters in a video shared by C-SPAN. When asked what inspired her to do the installation, the first lady replied, “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.”

Q: "What inspired you to do this?"@FLOTUS: "I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all." pic.twitter.com/JW0S1cclNO — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021

Dr. Biden recently opened up about a sweet tradition that began on Valentine’s Day. While discussing her corsage from inauguration night with People magazine, the first lady revealed that the accessory was a gift from her husband who has a habit of buying corsages made from white gardenias. Recalling when the tradition began, the first lady said (via TODAY), “I think it was for Valentine’s Day.” The president noted, “The first time.”