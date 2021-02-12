Helena Christensen shows off her body in a skimpy bikini while braving the cold

Helena Christensen is singing, “The cold never bothered me anyway” in a recent Instagram post that had most doing a double take. On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a risqué picture of her braving the cold in a less than ideal outfit.

In the Instagram post, the 52-year-old is seen wearing a skimpy lilac bikini that showed off her toned physique walking barefoot in the snow near a creek. The model captioned the photo, “Ice hole search.” Fellow supermodel friends Naomi Campbell and Poppy Delevingne all commented on Christensen’s photo. Campbell wrote, “💜💜🚀” while Delevingne commented, “🔥❤️.”

This isn’t the first time Christensen has shown her high tolerance for the cold. Back in January, the 52-year-old posted a video of herself once again in a bathing suit taking a dip amongst snowy trees. For those wondering why exactly the supermodel enjoys standing in the cold wearing close to nothing, she does it for health reasons.