Helena Christensen on IG

Celebrity Health

Helena Christensen shows off her body in a skimpy bikini while braving the cold

The 52-year-old supermodel seems to really enjoy the cold.

 Helena Christensen  is singing, “The cold never bothered me anyway” in a recent Instagram post that had most doing a double take. On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a risqué picture of her braving the cold in a less than ideal outfit.

 

In the Instagram post, the 52-year-old is seen wearing a skimpy lilac bikini that showed off her toned physique walking barefoot in the snow near a creek. The model captioned the photo, “Ice hole search.” Fellow supermodel friends  Naomi Campbell  and  Poppy Delevingne  all commented on Christensen’s photo. Campbell wrote, “💜💜🚀” while Delevingne commented, “🔥❤️.”

Related Content:

Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington posed for the cameras after walking the Fendi show

Irina Shayk takes a fashionable stroll through snowy NYC

Demi Moore makes a surprise runway appearance at Fendi fashion show

 

This isn’t the first time Christensen has shown her high tolerance for the cold. Back in January, the 52-year-old posted a video of herself once again in a bathing suit taking a dip amongst snowy trees. For those wondering why exactly the supermodel enjoys standing in the cold wearing close to nothing, she does it for health reasons.

 

A commenter actually asked her this question and she responded, “health benefits are huge, but most of all, I friggin love it.”

Maybe Christensen is onto something and more of us should try this cold weather technique.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more