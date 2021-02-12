Eiza González rocks King Kong t-shirt to promote upcoming movie

Eiza González rocks a King Kong t-shirt to promote her upcoming movie Godzilla vs. Kong. The 31-year-old Mexican actress couldn’t wait for deliveries, so she headed to a West Hollywood makeup store to shop for beauty supplies.

González kept her look simple and opted for black figure-hugging pants, a pair of white trainers, sunnies, and a dark green face mask.

©GrosbyGroup Eiza González feeds her parking meter as she heads to a makeup store in West Hollywood while shopping for beauty supplies.

In the film, the actress plays Maya Simmons, described by González as a “very smart woman behind a company.” The trailer shows González in character while looking out the helicopter’s window and then looking at the destruction provoked by one of beasts.

The actress is keeping herself busy and is filming a thriller named Ambulance, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.



Godzilla vs. Kong will be available in theatres and on HBO Max on March 31.

According to USA Today, This will be the fourth installment of the legendary blockbuster, which began with 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Later, in 2019 King of the Monsters was released, grossing $386 million worldwide.



Godzilla Vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Besides González, the film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

González started her acting career in Mexico, working as Dolores “Lola” Valente, protagonist of telenovela Lola, Érase Una Vez (Lola, Once Upon a Time). A melodrama telenovela produced by Televisa and an adaptation of teen telenovela Floricienta.

©Phil Yoon for Tequila Don Julio Eiza González

The actress gained further success after starring as Santanico Pandemonium in the American horror series From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, and for other films such as Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel and in The Fast and the Furious spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw.

