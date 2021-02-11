Blake Shelton ‘can’t imagine life without’ Gwen Stefani’s sons

Following his recent engagement to longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton is taking his job as a stepfather very seriously.

While the country singer doesn’t have any children of his own, he’s more than ready to take on such an important role in the lives of Stefani’s three kids: sons Kingston James McGregor, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 6, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

During a recent interview with KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather, The Voice coach says there’s “definitely nothing easy” about being a stepfather.

“I don‘t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” he says. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

“But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” Shelton continues. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing.”

To make matters even more precious, Blake says, “I can‘t imagine my life without these kids now.”

The star’s connection to Gwen’s kids is nothing new, as a source previously told PEOPLE that Shelton actually asked Stefani’s boys for approval before he proposed to their mom.