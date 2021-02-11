The Kardashian sisters wonder if Kourtney and Scott Disick are hooking up again

In a brand new sneak peek of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s family notices that her and her ex, Scott Disick , are getting particularly close.

“I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch,” Kim Kardashian West tells sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner . “They were separate, they weren‘t spooning on the couch or anything...They weren‘t far away though — they were close.”

These suspicions have been a reoccurring theme in the Kardashian family since 2015, when Kourtney and Scott officially called it quits after dating for 10 years. While both parties have dated other people throughout the years, Kourtney’s sisters aren’t so convinced that the couple won’t get back together at some point.

“Do you think they‘re hooking up again?” Kendall asks. “I just want them to try.”

That’s when Khloé responds by saying that Kourtney would be devastated if Scott ever “fully moves on” with another woman.

“Scott‘s single right now,” she says. “What’s the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they’re like, ’You know what? We don’t vibe with this.’ They’re also too p**** to try.”

“I think they‘re afraid of messing up their good co-parenting,” explains Kim.

Together, Kardashian and Disick share three children: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and 8-year-old daughter, Penelope.

While fans have always expected the duo to get back together--much like their family--they are both dating other people right now. Scott has been linked to 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin since October, and just last month, the longstanding rumors that Kourtney is dating Travis Barker were finally confirmed.

From the above clip, it’s clear that the Kardashian-Jenner clan wants to see Kourtney and Scott back together--but even so, a source told PEOPLE that the Blink-182 musician has already gotten the stamp-of-approval from the family.