Katie Holmes was spotted shopping for a mannequin with her chef boyfriend

Katie Holmes was once again spotted in New York City shopping with her chef boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Wednesday afternoon. The couple was seen shopping at different spots in the Nolita neighborhood in New York City, including an art store and a clothing store.
Holmes must have been shopping for something specific, maybe for a studio, as she was seen walking out of one of the stores with a large mannequin. Vitolo was seen carrying out the mannequin bringing it to the couple’s car.
For the shopping trip, the 42-year-old was bundled up but still looked chic in a large black coat, white sweater, and light blue cutoff jeans. She completed her look with white sneakers and quarter-length black socks. Her brown hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she carried a beige tote on her shoulder. The actress protected her face with a green face mask.
The 33-year-old restaurant chef wore a long gray coat over a black polo shirt, dark jeans, and leather shoes. Vitolo and Holmes had matching face masks in different colors.
The couple then strolled a bit more while the Dawson’s Creek actress window shopped before going on their way.