Kelly Rowland shares pic in her ‘happy place’ with newborn Noah and 6-year-old Titan

Kelly Rowland is living her best life with both of her kids right by her side.

The 40-year-old mom welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, son Noah Jon, on January 21. On Wednesday, she posted an adorable photo of herself holding the 3-week-old baby along with her other son, 6-year-old Titan Jewell.



“❤️ My Happy Place❤️ ❤️ So grateful ❤️,” she wrote in her caption.

Rowland announced the news that her latest bundle of joy had arrived last month, sharing a photo of Titan smiling next to the newborn, writing, “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful.”

Back in October, after announcing her pregnancy to the world, the “Coffee” singer opened up to PEOPLE about expecting her second child and how eager her older son was to welcome a new addition to the family.

“Titan already named the baby,” she joked. “He knows what he’s having and he is excited. But when the baby’s here, that’s when you’re really gonna know what the deal is, because he’s used to all the attention.”

When the Destiny’s Child alum gave birth to her son in 2014, her labor was induced, but she told PEOPLE that she wanted to do things a little differently the second time around.

“I want to feel the shock,” she explained. “It’s probably just movie magic, but I want the movie magic moment where it’s like, ‘Oh my God, my water broke.’”

“But if it gets from zero to 100 and then you‘re like, ’Oh, what have I done,’” she added. “I’m not trying to feel what the ring of fire truly feels like!”