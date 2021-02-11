Natalia Bryant receives college acceptance letter days after signing with IMG Models

Natalia Bryant ’s future is looking bright! The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant just found out some exciting news about her college career.

On Wednesday, Vanessa revealed that Natalia was accepted into the University of Oregon. The 38-year-old posted to her Instagram story showing a little bit of her 18-year-old daughter’s acceptance letter.

©Vanessa Bryant Vanessa Bryant proudly showed off her daughter’s college news.

Although this acceptance comes as exciting news, the famous daughter is keeping her options open as New York University is one of her top choices. Back in January, Vanessa posted a photo of her teen sporting some NYU attire. The mom of four captioned the post, “So cute. 💜 NYU is one of her top schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here.”

Another school the teen applied to is the University of Southern California. Last month, Vanessa also posted a photo of Natalia wearing a navy blue shirt from the college. The adorable photo was captioned, “#Cali 4 ever 😁☀️🌴 @nataliabryant 😘❤️ #USC.”