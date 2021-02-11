Natalia Bryant receives college acceptance letter days after signing with IMG Models

Natalia Bryant ’s future is looking bright! The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant just found out some exciting news about her college career.
On Wednesday, Vanessa revealed that Natalia was accepted into the University of Oregon. The 38-year-old posted to her Instagram story showing a little bit of her 18-year-old daughter’s acceptance letter.
Although this acceptance comes as exciting news, the famous daughter is keeping her options open as New York University is one of her top choices. Back in January, Vanessa posted a photo of her teen sporting some NYU attire. The mom of four captioned the post, “So cute. 💜 NYU is one of her top schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here.”
Another school the teen applied to is the University of Southern California. Last month, Vanessa also posted a photo of Natalia wearing a navy blue shirt from the college. The adorable photo was captioned, “#Cali 4 ever 😁☀️🌴 @nataliabryant 😘❤️ #USC.”
Time will only tell what school Natalia decides on but in the meantime, something she can focus her attention on is her recent signing with IMG Models. The news was announced earlier this week on Monday and Natalia released a short statement saying, “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” she said. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”
Congrats Natalia!