You have to see Tom Brady’s daughter’s reaction to him throwing the Super Bowl trophy: ‘Dad, no!’

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday, but his daughter Vivian seemed to doubt her MVP dad’s throwing skills during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ boat parade. The 43-year-old quarterback tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy off his Wajer Yacht and onto another boat on Wednesday. The football star’s daughter could be heard shouting, “Dad, no!” as he made the pass.

“The best when you hear “DAD NO”😂.. I think he can throw Viv,” one social media user commented on the Buccaneers’ Instagram post. Another wrote, “Even his daughter knew that wasnt smart 😂.”

Tom shared a clip of the trophy toss on his Instagram Story writing, “YOU CAN HEAR VIVI YELLING ‘DAD NOOOOO’ 😂😬 ANOTHER CLUTCH CATCH BY @CAMBAMGRAM.”

Look at his daughter’s expression: “Daddy no!” https://t.co/HVIjMWTOcK — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 11, 2021

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate called the catch “the best catch of my life.” “That was the best catch of my life,” Cameron said, via the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “Unbelievable. That was THE best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire.”

“That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady. A great throw,” Cameron added.