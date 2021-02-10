This weird method to reserve a parking spot has taken social media by storm

Who needs a bright orange traffic cone when you can freeze your favorite pair of jeans to reserve a parking spot. That’s precisely what a Chicago man did to make sure no one takes his desired space. His idea went viral and now has taken social media by storm.

“Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them!” wrote Adam Selzer in a tweet. “Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they’re solid.”

Because you demanded it: dibs! (In a no parking zone, no less) pic.twitter.com/s7zAyBrg48 — Adam Selzer | אדם (@adamselzer) February 6, 2021

His icy idea inspired other users experiencing the cold temperatures. “I love it!! I took it and made a polar vortex family portrait!” a person wrote, sharing five pairs of frozen jeans.

I love it!! I took it and made a polar vortex family portrait! pic.twitter.com/mxsXJz7Mof — Chadwick Bacon (@chadwickbacon) February 6, 2021

According to Selzer, the temperate was 9 degrees Fahrenheit, and it is not the first time he has done it. “They froze faster last time I did it when it was like -20,” he said.

“The one thing I tried this time that I haven’t before is I also froze a couple of shirts, so we’ll see if this works,” Selzer told CBS Chicago. As reported by the publication, Selzer is a tour guide and always find ways “to come up with new ideas to keep things interesting.”

Your Chicago Guide revealed that parking in Chicago “is expensive, confusing” and “frustrating.” Adding that this might be why people prefer not to drive in the “windy” city. “In some Chicago neighborhoods, looking for a parking space is not unlike panning for gold,” said Gary Washburn, according to the website.