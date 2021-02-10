Ashley Graham is tired of constantly discussing her body

Even though Ashley Graham is a huge figure in the body positivity movement, the model “hates” having to discuss her figure all the time.

The star revealed this news in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, explaining that will keep talking about her body, regardless, in order to be a role model for others--especially because she never had that while growing up.

“I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don’t know any man that has to do that,” Graham said. “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”

She continued, “This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks. There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them.”

Ashley continued, explaining that she tries to be the role model she would have wanted for herself as a young woman.

“My brand is about confidence and owning who you are and being honest with who you are,” she said. “I think that’s incredibly reflective of my Instagram, my YouTube, my podcast. I just wish that I had someone that was as real and honest and open when I was in middle school, high school, moving to New York.”