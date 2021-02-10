Kim Kardashian slams critics doubting North West’s painting skills

Kim Kardashian does not play when it comes to her kids.

On Tuesday, the proud mama posted a picture of a stunning painting to her Instagram Story, which was created by none other than her 7-year-old daughter, North West . “My little artist North,” she wrote under the scenic creation.

After she shared the painting, some fans across social media started to question the integrity of the artwork, saying there is no way a toddler actually painted it. While some people were joking, others were serious, and Kim K was not happy with adults insulting the intelligence of herself and her eldest daughter.

North West’s Art at Age 7 vs My Art at Age 7: pic.twitter.com/QKhsqpco1M — Zack (@iamzdf2121) February 10, 2021

Because of all the commotion surrounding North’s painting, Kim took to Instagram, once again, to address the hate.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” she warned.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking serious oil painting classes where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” Kim wrote. “North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

Then, Kardashian address the conversations surrounding the painting in the media, slamming adults for speaking on a child and their talent.

Please also sign us up for this “serious oil painting class” that North West took pic.twitter.com/RwEjcgaC5h — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 9, 2021

“I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!” she continued. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!”

Kim concluded her statement, writing, “NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!”

After making it clear that she will not put up with any criticism of her children, Kim went on to share some of her husband Kanye West’s artwork from when he was a kid. Clearly, talent runs in the family.