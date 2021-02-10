Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to the set of ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are all smiles as they return to the set of their popular Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

The pair were seen in Los Angeles as they return back to work after a short hiatus. Both actresses were wearing protective masks while they filmed at a local restaurant, with the stars abiding by all COVID-19 safety restrictions as they arrived outside the location.

After the duo was bombarded by a fake crowd of photographers for the scene, pictures show Witherspoon and Aniston greeting one another as they enter the restaurant, sharing a warm embrace. The Morning Show stars Jennifer and Reese as news anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, who have a very complicated personal and professional relationship.

©GrosbyGroup

The first season of the drama followed the fallout of Mitch Kessler--played by Steve Carrell--being fired from The Morning Show after being accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace. After his departure, his on-air partner of 15 years, Alex (played by Anniston) hosts the show alongside Bradley (played by Witherspoon) despite their differing opinions.

Clearly, Jen and Reese are both thriving as they return to set, but even huge superstars like them experience discrimination in Hollywood. In a 2020 interview with Vogue UK, Witherspoon revealed the awful thing a financial advisor said to her when she was younger--which ended up being completely untrue.

“The most ageist stuff I ever heard was from financial advisors who said to me, ‘Start saving money now because at 40 you’re not going to be making anymore money,” she said. “I make more money now in my 40s than I’ve made in my entire career... I remember a [specific] guy telling me that, and guess what? I fired him!”