Rosario Dawson opened up about her relationship with her adopted teenage daughter

Rosario Dawson is known for her acting but also her parenting skills. The 41-year-old, who is currently dating Senator Cory Booker , has a 17-year-old daughter Lola who she adopted about six years ago. The ‘Sin City’ actress keeps her personal life private but she did recently open up in Health magazine’s March issue about her close relationship with Lola.

“I‘m grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection,” Dawson said. ”... To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we’re getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it’s beautiful.”

The 41-year-old talked about how the adoption of her daughter came into place. “With my daughter, I didn‘t go to an adoption center or anything like that. My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her. It wasn’t even a question; it was clearly meant to be — she’s my kid.”

In the interview, Dawson also opened up about the importance of therapy in her life. “My daughter has had therapy most of her life through foster care and stuff. I‘ve done weekly therapy with her starting at the age of 11,” she said. ”I have had it in my life, but it hasn’t been specific to me and my personal needs.”

Adopting a child was something Dawson always considered especially because at a young age, she found out her father wasn’t actually her biological father. “Around the age of 5, I found out my dad wasn‘t my biological father,“ Dawson said in the interview.