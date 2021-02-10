Britney Spears finally speaks out after ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary sparks controversy

There has been much talk surrounding the Hulu documentary, ‘Framing Britney Spears.’ The Hulu feature-length documentary by The New York Times discusses the life of superstar Britney Spears and the controversy surrounding the control she’s been under for most of her career and her ongoing court battle with her father to decide who will control her estate.

©GettyImages The new documentary discusses Britney Spears’s successful career during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The documentary was just last week released and it’s already made headlines and caused a stir amongst Spears fans. While the “Baby One More Time” singer has been relatively quiet regarding what’s actually been going on in her life, she took to Twitter on Tuesday night to address the documentary. The 39-year-old wrote, “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives.”

She continued “Remember no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

The Grammy-award winning singer then reminisced on a past performance of her hit song “Toxic” from 2018. Along with a clip of the performance, she wrote, “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of everyday life !!!! @NYRE”

According to ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ the ‘Peace of Me’ singer refuses to perform as long as her father is in control of her conservatorship. “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Spears’s lawyer told a judge back in November. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”