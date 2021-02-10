Chris Hemsworth’s Stunt Double is Tired of Having To Eat and Weigh as Much as Him

It may seem like a fun job flying and doing backflips as a Superhero’s stunt double, but when you have to get as ripped as Chris Hemsworth in the process, it can get a little frustrating. Just ask his stuntman Bobby Holand Hanton, 33, who is currently shooting “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia with the walking embodiment of muscle aka Hemsworth. And while some may think being able to eat as many calories as you want every 2 hours sounds like a dream, Hanton is over it. This isn’t the stuntman’s first time filling in the for the actor, but in Hanton’s words, this is “the biggest Thor he’s ever been,” per CNN.



Hanton vented on the Australian morning radio show “Fitzy & Wippa” on Monday and the hosts asked if seeing pictures of Hemsworth doing things like flipping a giant tire puts any pressure on him. Hanton pointed out the fact that while we are all fanning over Hemsworth’s size, he has to look just as big as him. He even texted Hemsworth about it. “Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size and him’, but I’m like yes, brilliant, now I have to put on that size as well. I text him, I’m like, ‘Thanks very much dude, this is going to be even harder this time!” “But I’m up for it,” he said positively. The stuntman explained that he has the same diet, and training schedule to make sure he is on track and they spend a lot of time together.

©Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth Flips Tire

He then when into the grueling eating routine him and he and Hemsworth have explained, “Every two hours we‘re eating. It’s become a chore. I don’t enjoy eating at all every two hours it’s just a calorie binge.” All of the training and extra weight has had a toll on both their bodies and Hanton said he has felt the impact it had on his ligaments. The hosts asked if Hemsworth was okay after recent back pain but Hanton assured, “he’s all good. Look at him, he’s a man-mountain… He’s good.”