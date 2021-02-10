Chris Hemsworth’s Stunt Double is Tired of Having To Eat and Weigh as Much as Him

It may seem like a fun job flying and doing backflips as a Superhero’s stunt double, but when you have to get as ripped as Chris Hemsworth in the process, it can get a little frustrating. Just ask his stuntman Bobby Holand Hanton, 33, who is currently shooting “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia with the walking embodiment of muscle aka Hemsworth. And while some may think being able to eat as many calories as you want every 2 hours sounds like a dream, Hanton is over it. This isn’t the stuntman’s first time filling in the for the actor, but in Hanton’s words, this is “the biggest Thor he’s ever been,” per CNN.
Hanton vented on the Australian morning radio show “Fitzy & Wippa” on Monday and the hosts asked if seeing pictures of Hemsworth doing things like flipping a giant tire puts any pressure on him. Hanton pointed out the fact that while we are all fanning over Hemsworth’s size, he has to look just as big as him. He even texted Hemsworth about it. “Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size and him’, but I’m like yes, brilliant, now I have to put on that size as well. I text him, I’m like, ‘Thanks very much dude, this is going to be even harder this time!” “But I’m up for it,” he said positively. The stuntman explained that he has the same diet, and training schedule to make sure he is on track and they spend a lot of time together.
He then when into the grueling eating routine him and he and Hemsworth have explained, “Every two hours we‘re eating. It’s become a chore. I don’t enjoy eating at all every two hours it’s just a calorie binge.” All of the training and extra weight has had a toll on both their bodies and Hanton said he has felt the impact it had on his ligaments. The hosts asked if Hemsworth was okay after recent back pain but Hanton assured, “he’s all good. Look at him, he’s a man-mountain… He’s good.”
Hanton is used to putting his body in pain for Hemsworth’s movies though. He said on the podcast he had to have back surgery after his stunt double role in Hemsworth’s 2020 movie “Extraction.” The film featured a 13-minute-long fight scene that the director wanted to shoot with one continuous shot, so they did. Hanton admitted there isn’t anything he has ever really said no to but assured it’s because he has a good team to make sure he’s safe. His commitment has made it almost impossible to get life insurance. “I can’t get life insurance, they turn the phone down on me.” He quipped. Thankfully, Hanton was able to get health insurance but “it wasn’t easy.”
Per CNN, Hanton grew up in the UK and has also doubled for big-name actors like Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Henry Cavill, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Starring in films like ”Mission Impossible: Fallout, “Inception,” ”Quantum of Solace,“ and ”Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens” the stuntman is nothing short of hard-working professional. He often posts workout videos on his Instagram and was featured on the cover of Men’s Health last October.