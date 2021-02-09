Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah offers help to ‘Gorilla Glue girl’

Beyoncé ’s hairstylist wants to help Tessica Brown, a.k.a. “Gorilla Glue girl,” after substituting her got2b Blasting Freeze Spray for Gorilla Spray Adhesive, mainly used for crafting projects. “We all have our own options. Yes she made a big mistake,” Neal Farinah wrote. “Let’s help her… When she leaves the hospital if she needs a wig or taking care of her scalp I’m here for her.”

Farinah’s message comes after Brown shared on social media that she spent 22 hours in the St. Bernard Parish Hospital emergency room in Chalmette, Louisiana, with nurses trying to figure out how to tackle this unique situation.

“My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,” Brown said in the video she posted to TikTok and Instagram.

Over the weekend, the company reached out to Brown and gave her a few recommendations. “Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent,” they said on Twitter. ”You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area.”