Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah offers help to ‘Gorilla Glue girl’

Beyoncé ’s hairstylist wants to help Tessica Brown, a.k.a. “Gorilla Glue girl,” after substituting her got2b Blasting Freeze Spray for Gorilla Spray Adhesive, mainly used for crafting projects. “We all have our own options. Yes she made a big mistake,” Neal Farinah wrote. “Let’s help her… When she leaves the hospital if she needs a wig or taking care of her scalp I’m here for her.”
Farinah’s message comes after Brown shared on social media that she spent 22 hours in the St. Bernard Parish Hospital emergency room in Chalmette, Louisiana, with nurses trying to figure out how to tackle this unique situation.
“My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,” Brown said in the video she posted to TikTok and Instagram.
Over the weekend, the company reached out to Brown and gave her a few recommendations. “Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent,” they said on Twitter. ”You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area.”
According to TMZ, the ER staff used rubbing alcohol to dissolve the glue with no success. The publication also revealed that Brown is planning to sue the company and has a lawyer. In the meantime, she would be flying to L.A. to be treated for free by Dr. Michael Obeng.
Shakira dyes hair wrong color and the result is epic
Jennifer Lopez debuts ultra short pixie cut on the cover of ‘Allure’
Before her trip, Brown gave an update on her Instagram account. “I know everybody is concerned, I am receiving texts, phone calls, inboxes Etc. I’m trying to get to everybody but, For everyone that know me know me knows I’m not that person to break easily it’s just that i have people who doesn’t know me judging me,” she wrote. “For everybody that truly has my back I really really appreciate it all.”
Brown thanked all the love from family, friends and those she has never met. “When I read the comments of the people Who knows me and loves me for me And the people that don’t know me but has Fell in love with me overnight It really make me smile and feel much better. I really do love and appreciate everybody. I Mean everybody that truly has my back. I will be leaving tomorrow to go see a surgeon. I will update you guys the second I have news. Again thank you so much,” she concluded.
Besides Farinah, celebrities, including Chance The Rapper, offered Brown support. “I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this,” the Chicago native wrote on Twitter. “When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her sh*t. I hope she recovers well.”
I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021