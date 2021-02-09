Kylie Jenner stuns in green mini dress with matching Chanel handbag

Kylie Jenner just hit us with yet another Instagram photoshoot, and this time, the youngest in the Kardashian clan is going green.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed in an absolutely dreamy satin green dress, which she paired with a matching Chanel handbag and some neon green heels. In the caption, she quipped, “don’t forget to eat your greens.”
While this look is obviously all about the green, Kylie also turned heads with her accessories, wearing some stark white sunglasses underneath her long flowing locks. She finished off the look with some simple silver earrings, a ring, and a dainty anklet.
While we’re used to seeing stunning new photos from Kylie Jenner almost every single day, there’s still a lot of thought that goes into everything she puts out into the world. At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018, the makeup mogul spoke on just how influential she is in the world of fashion, makeup, and beauty.
“I know how influential I am over my fans and followers,” she said at the time. “I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my make-up, I always start these huge trends, and I don‘t even realize what I’m capable of.”
Still, she looks at that opportunity as a positive thing, wanting to help her followers reach their full potential.
“I never feel pressure to be a good role model,” Jenner continued. “I always try to do my best to inspire people to be good and do the right thing, but I just can‘t live my life always trying to be a good role model.”
That same year, she spoke about how perfect she’s had to be her entire life, which is a product of growing up in the public eye. Whether it’s a launch for her brand or a simple Instagram photoshoot, Kylie is always expected to be perfect.
Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed off their bodies wearing the new SKIMS collection
Kendall or Kylie: Caitlyn Jenner Reveals with which daughter she hangs out the most
Kylie Jenner shows off her nighttime routine in cozy SKIMS spandex
“I feel like, growing up, I haven’t had a lot of room for error – I don’t have room to make mistakes,” she said during a night out in New York City. “You need to make mistakes to grow and learn, but I’m just a little different because the world is watching me, every single thing I do.”
She continued, “It’s always the people that know the least about you that want to judge you the most.”