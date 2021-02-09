Kylie Jenner stuns in green mini dress with matching Chanel handbag

Kylie Jenner just hit us with yet another Instagram photoshoot, and this time, the youngest in the Kardashian clan is going green.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed in an absolutely dreamy satin green dress, which she paired with a matching Chanel handbag and some neon green heels. In the caption, she quipped, “don’t forget to eat your greens.”

While this look is obviously all about the green, Kylie also turned heads with her accessories, wearing some stark white sunglasses underneath her long flowing locks. She finished off the look with some simple silver earrings, a ring, and a dainty anklet.

While we’re used to seeing stunning new photos from Kylie Jenner almost every single day, there’s still a lot of thought that goes into everything she puts out into the world. At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018, the makeup mogul spoke on just how influential she is in the world of fashion, makeup, and beauty.

“I know how influential I am over my fans and followers,” she said at the time. “I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my make-up, I always start these huge trends, and I don‘t even realize what I’m capable of.”

Still, she looks at that opportunity as a positive thing, wanting to help her followers reach their full potential.