Michelle Obama introduced the adorable puppets starring her new children’s show on Netflix

Former First Lady Michelle Obama continues to work for the children and just announced she is launching a new cooking show on Netflix called “Waffles + Mochi.” Obama will join the adorable puppets as an actress and serve as an executive producer. “I’ve got some big news for you!” she said on Instagram sharing a picture with her co-stars. “This is something I’ve been working on for a while now, and I’m so excited to finally be able to tell you all about it. Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi.”

According to Obama show is set to premiere on March 16. “It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” she added. “These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady—and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young,” she wrote. “I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

Obama also revealed that “Waffles + Mochi” is not just another show focusing only on sharing recipes, but also a platform to help families living in the United States. “That’s why as part of the show’s commitment to helping families during the pandemic, we’re working with our partners at @PHAnews to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home. So that’s what #WafflesAndMochi is all about. I can’t wait for you and your children to join us on our adventures on March 16,” she concluded.

Alongside their honorary chair Michelle Obama, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) is committed to pursuing health equity and with the Let’s Move! initiative, solve the problem of obesity in children.