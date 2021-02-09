Jennifer Lopez debuts ultra short pixie cut on the cover of ‘Allure’

Jennifer Lopez is already making the most of 2021, completely transforming her look from what we saw from her a few weeks ago at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

For the international superstar’s fourth time on the cover of Allure, she debuted a super short and choppy pixie cut: the complete opposite of the long, flowing locks we’re used to seeing on the singer. This shocking new look was created by J.Lo’s longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

“I’d like short hair on her,” Appleton told Page Six in December 2020. “For a while we were into bobs and stuff — Jennifer is always changing it up — but sometimes she’s like ‘I’m not in the mood for short hair.’ And I’m like ‘Why, it’s so cute?’”

Luckily, for her latest spread in Allure, Appleton got his wish.

The short cut wasn’t the only area the duo decided to innovate in, with Lopez’s wet ‘do also signifying a style that’s bound to completely take over in 2021. This very look is already a favorite of Jennifer’s, with the 50-year-old rocking the look for her latest single “In the Morning” as well as at the 2020 American Music Awards.

“Wet look hair has been another dominating trend most likely birthed from lengthy quarantines,” Maxine Salon stylist Leigh Hardges tells Elite Daily. ”Why blow dry when you can create a flawless look with freshly shampooed hair?”