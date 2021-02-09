Anitta prepares to reveal the craziest thing she has ever done following the release of ‘Loco’

In January, Anitta surprised her fans with a new song and music video for “Loco.” Known as “La Reina de la Favela,” the Brazilian singer sloped through the Aspen, Colorado mountains, wearing bikinis, sunglasses, faux fur coats, and puffer jackets. The video shows the free-spirited star defying the colder temperatures while singing and dancing to her sultry new track’s rhythm and first single of 2021.

Although the release coincides with the winter season in the United States, the singer had the project ready and scheduled several months ago. “The song and the video had already been ready for more than a year, last season,” she revealed to HOLA! USA. “So it was a decision to release it now. Many of my jobs are already planned.”

In “Loco,” the 27-year-old Honório Gurgel native popped champagne bottles with her “Loco Girls” squad, including Beauty influencer and makeup artist Nikita Dragun, Brazilian model Isabela Rangel Grutman, transgender beauty guru Charles Demetri, better known as La Demi. Also, model Jasmine Sanders, Mexican singer and model Kenia Os, and DJ and model Natalia Barulich and Songwriter-Producer Cris Chil. According to Anitta, to be part of her group, you just need to want to have a good time and “always have a bikini close by.”

Anitta is known to be an open book; however, she assures that there is still one thing to know about her, adding that this could be the craziest thing she has done. “I always talk about everything in my life. And I do everything as long as it is not illegal; however, there is something I need to share, and I have reserved that information for my OnlyFans page,” she tells us. “I just launched my account, and this week, I am going to tell the craziest thing I have done in my life, and in the following week, I am going to show it; I have videos.” The HOLA USA! Latina Powerhouse 2020 highlighted that no one could imagine it, and she is looking forward to sharing.