Anitta prepares to reveal the craziest thing she has ever done following the release of ‘Loco’

In January, Anitta surprised her fans with a new song and music video for “Loco.” Known as “La Reina de la Favela,” the Brazilian singer sloped through the Aspen, Colorado mountains, wearing bikinis, sunglasses, faux fur coats, and puffer jackets. The video shows the free-spirited star defying the colder temperatures while singing and dancing to her sultry new track’s rhythm and first single of 2021.
Although the release coincides with the winter season in the United States, the singer had the project ready and scheduled several months ago. “The song and the video had already been ready for more than a year, last season,” she revealed to HOLA! USA. “So it was a decision to release it now. Many of my jobs are already planned.”
Anitta brings the heat to Colorado while skiing in a bikini for ‘Loco’ music video
Anitta, The queen of Brazilian pop tells all about her global success and future plans, including motherhood
In “Loco,” the 27-year-old Honório Gurgel native popped champagne bottles with her “Loco Girls” squad, including Beauty influencer and makeup artist Nikita Dragun, Brazilian model Isabela Rangel Grutman, transgender beauty guru Charles Demetri, better known as La Demi. Also, model Jasmine Sanders, Mexican singer and model Kenia Os, and DJ and model Natalia Barulich and Songwriter-Producer Cris Chil. According to Anitta, to be part of her group, you just need to want to have a good time and “always have a bikini close by.”
Anitta is known to be an open book; however, she assures that there is still one thing to know about her, adding that this could be the craziest thing she has done. “I always talk about everything in my life. And I do everything as long as it is not illegal; however, there is something I need to share, and I have reserved that information for my OnlyFans page,” she tells us. “I just launched my account, and this week, I am going to tell the craziest thing I have done in my life, and in the following week, I am going to show it; I have videos.” The HOLA USA! Latina Powerhouse 2020 highlighted that no one could imagine it, and she is looking forward to sharing.
The singer shared that she won’t attend Premios Lo Nuestro because she will be in Brazil with her family. Still, she is very appreciative of her nominations as “Artista Femenina del Año (Urbano)” and “Canción Crossover del Año” for “Me Gusta” featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers . “I will not be able to attend, but this for me is a sign that my work is being remembered; it gives me more credibility in the market,” she said. “It is very complicated for me because I am from Brazil, and it is as if I were dividing myself in two. The Anitta who sings in Portuguese and the one who sings in Spanish. They are entirely different markets, and for me, it is very significant to be also nominated for awards that they are not from my country.”
According to the artist, although she has new music in the queue, she will take 2021 to focus on her. “I am very focused on my personal life,” she told us. “Right now, I’m not looking just to be working. I’m more relaxed. I am always planning something, and now, with the pandemia, I’m in another phase. I learned not to plan so much because things can change from one day to the next.”
Anitta ended by advising her followers always to be them, live for them and go after their dreams. “Get things done no matter what other people say,” she said. “When you take the opinion of others, you don‘t do what you want, and at the end of the day, you are the one who should be happy.”
Born Larissa de Macedo Machado, Anitta has become a Latin American music icon, and now she boasts five Latin GRAMMY Award nominations and six MTV EMA wins. Not forgetting to mention her nearly five billion YouTube views and 6.5 billion Spotify streams. The topics of her songs include women empowerment, love, and fun. And she has collaborated with other A-listers, such as J Balvin, Maluma, Snoop Dog, Madonna, among others.