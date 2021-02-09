‘American Idol’ teases Claudia Conway’s arrival on new season

Much to the surprise of pretty much all of us, Claudia Conway is auditioning for a ticket to Hollywood on the upcoming season of American Idol.

The 16-year-old--whose parents are former Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway-- quickly became the talk of the internet on Monday night after she was featured in a commercial for the long-running competition series. While her appearance on the show seemingly came out of nowhere, the teaser is absolutely real.

Once all of the commotion about her arrival made its way onto Twitter, American Idol confirmed Conway’s appearance on the upcoming season.

“You heard that right. @ClaudiaMConwayy is looking for a golden ticket,” the show wrote. “Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol.”

The show’s social media accounts went on to share a 30-second clip of Conway’s audition, which shows fans what they can look forward to on this week’s episode.

“I’m very nervous but very excited,” Conway says in the beginning of the clip. Host Ryan Seacrest then says in a voiceover, “She’s a social media sensation… but will she get a ticket to Hollywood?”

In the same teaser, Claudia also introduces herself to the judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

“I’m Claudia Conway. My parents are high profile political figures,” she says. Unsurprisingly, though, the video ends with a lot of mystique, with Perry telling the teenager, “We want an American Idol.”