Pink and her daughter Willow made their first TikTok and it’s adorable

It seems that more and more celebrities are joining the TikTok bandwagon, including singer Pink and her 9-year-old daughter Willow. Not only was this Pink’s TikTok debut, it also showed how musically talented Willow is.

The video begins with the ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ singer and Willow having a conversation with one another. The conversation seems to be about what song the 9-year-old should sing as she says, “Or I can sing ‘Cover Me in Sunshine,’ ” to her mom. Suddenly, Willow begins singing the song.

In the video, Pink’s offspring is wearing a rainbow-printed sweatshirt with some pink lip gloss on, while standing in the family’s kitchen for her big moment.

After the famous daughter sings a few lines of the Miner song, the camera shows Pink’s face smiling and laughing saying, “Okay.”

Although this isn’t the first time the public caught wind of Willow’s singing talents, comments of praise poured in for the 9-year-old. One commenter wrote, “She‘s just as awesome as her momma.”