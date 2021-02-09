Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet share a steamy on-set kiss

Jennifer Lawrence has been busy filming a new Netflix movie titled, ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Lawrence shares the screen with an all-star cast such as Leonardo DiCaprio , Ariana Grande , Meryl Streep , Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill to name a few. This film is about two astronomers who are attempting to warn mankind about an asteroid that will destroy Earth, according to Entertainment Weekly.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet on set of their new film.

On Monday, photos surfaced of Lawrence and Chalamet, who became a household name after his debut in the 2017 movie ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ sharing a passionate kiss. Now before any rumors start circulating about these two, their kiss was spotted on-set of ‘Don’t Look Up.’

In the photos, Lawrence has red hair with blunt bangs and is wearing a leopard print coat. She seems to be laying on top of Chalamet who is wearing a green cargo coat and a backwards baseball hat.