Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet share a steamy on-set kiss

Jennifer Lawrence has been busy filming a new Netflix movie titled, ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Lawrence shares the screen with an all-star cast such as Leonardo DiCaprio , Ariana Grande , Meryl Streep , Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill to name a few. This film is about two astronomers who are attempting to warn mankind about an asteroid that will destroy Earth, according to Entertainment Weekly.
On Monday, photos surfaced of Lawrence and Chalamet, who became a household name after his debut in the 2017 movie ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ sharing a passionate kiss. Now before any rumors start circulating about these two, their kiss was spotted on-set of ‘Don’t Look Up.’
In the photos, Lawrence has red hair with blunt bangs and is wearing a leopard print coat. She seems to be laying on top of Chalamet who is wearing a green cargo coat and a backwards baseball hat.
Prior to these surfaced photos of the 30-year-old actress and the 25-year-old actor, Lawrence was reportedly injured by a stunt that went wrong. Early last week, ‘The Hunger Games’ actress was on location in Massachusetts when a stunt explosion ended up injuring Lawrence. According to the Boston Globe, Lawrence was struck in the face by flying glass fragments when a trash can went through a window during the overnight shoot.
Getting injured from an on-set stunt isn’t something entirely new for Lawrence. She suffered from an ear injury while on set filming ‘Catching Fire,’ the second movie in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise.
“I went deaf in one ear for months.…. But that wasn’t actually physically challenging,” she said. “It was just ear challenging because I got all of these ear infections from the diving and the water and all of that stuff. And then a jet from one of the cornucopia scenes punctured my eardrum,” she once described about the injury.