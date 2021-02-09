Gisele Bündchen shares sweet photos of Tom Brady and kids from the Super Bowl

Gisele Bündchen is one proud wife! The day after Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Brazilian model celebrated her husband’s win with a heartfelt tribute. Alongside seven photos from Sunday’s game, including new pictures of their kids—Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight— and the NFL star’s oldest son Jack, 13, Gisele penned, “Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!! A lot of people didn’t believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible.Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally.”

Gisele called the 2021 Super Bowl MVP “the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person” she’s ever met. “It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be,” she wrote.

“I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉) You have earned all your success!Te amo❤️,” Gisele continued.