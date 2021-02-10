Halle Berry’s Perfect Response to Trolls Saying ‘She Can’t Keep a Man’

Halle Berry shared a meme on Instagram over the weekend that said, “Women don’t owe you s**t.” Which is quite frankly, the truth. While it got the praise of powerful celebrity women like Chrissy Teigen, Vivica A. Fox, Tia Mowry, and Karrueche Tran, the idea of women not owing “you” anything triggered a lot of men who left Berry hateful comments. Here’s how Berry handled the trolls trying to knock her off her thrown.





The post has THOUSANDS of comments and Berry responded back to many of them, including the personal attacks about her love life. The one that seemed to start it all was from a private profile with 46 followers who commented, “Says the woman who can’t keep a man.” Berry wasted no time @‘ing the user and wrote, “who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz… i don’t.” The Instagram account “Commentsbycelebs” shared a screenshot of her response on their profile and the troll had some instant karma in the comments.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just one troll leaving hateful comments and there were hundreds. Another user wrote, “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man.” Berry responded along that same tune and wrote, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”