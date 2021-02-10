Halle Berry’s Perfect Response to Trolls Saying ‘She Can’t Keep a Man’

Halle Berry shared a meme on Instagram over the weekend that said, “Women don’t owe you s**t.” Which is quite frankly, the truth. While it got the praise of powerful celebrity women like Chrissy Teigen, Vivica A. Fox, Tia Mowry, and Karrueche Tran, the idea of women not owing “you” anything triggered a lot of men who left Berry hateful comments. Here’s how Berry handled the trolls trying to knock her off her thrown.
The post has THOUSANDS of comments and Berry responded back to many of them, including the personal attacks about her love life. The one that seemed to start it all was from a private profile with 46 followers who commented, “Says the woman who can’t keep a man.” Berry wasted no time @‘ing the user and wrote, “who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz… i don’t.” The Instagram account “Commentsbycelebs” shared a screenshot of her response on their profile and the troll had some instant karma in the comments.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t just one troll leaving hateful comments and there were hundreds. Another user wrote, “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man.” Berry responded along that same tune and wrote, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”
Berry explained in the comments that the men in her life had trouble keeping up and she’s not just going to stay in a relationship if it’s not working, per Complex. The Oscar Award-winning actress even talked about her marriages and the fact that she pays child support for some of her children. “As for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!” Berry wrote. “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”
Last September Berry confirmed her relationship with singer Van Hunt. The actress was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez. She opened up about these experiences during a Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala. “I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there are children involved,” Berry said. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy-tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairy-tales today. But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish... All of those relationships were necessary for me,” she explained.